First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FBP. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.14 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

