Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

