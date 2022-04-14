JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €115.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($122.83) to €114.00 ($123.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Puma has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.