Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Purchases 119,454 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,683,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

