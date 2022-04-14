Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Dax Sanders Sells 91,129 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

