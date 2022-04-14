Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.37 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.40

Landsea Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 389 1521 1381 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landsea Homes competitors beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Corporation is a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.