Jan Barta Acquires 128,490 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,344,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,368,950.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

GRPN opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

