Jan Barta Acquires 128,490 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,344,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,368,950.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,616,452.60.
- On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.
GRPN opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.
About Groupon (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
