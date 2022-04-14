Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 178 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of BERY opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

