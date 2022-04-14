Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,910 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

