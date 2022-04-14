Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 222,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal Display by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $152.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

