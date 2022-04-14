Cowen Downgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Market Perform

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

FISV opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

