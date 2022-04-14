Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,596 shares of company stock valued at $60,630,084. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2,040.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

