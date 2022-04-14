Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

