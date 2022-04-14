Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CACI opened at $298.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

