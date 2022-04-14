Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 148,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.76 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

