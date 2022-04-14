Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 76,562 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Selecta Biosciences worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.