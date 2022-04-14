loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of LDI opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in loanDepot by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

