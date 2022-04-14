Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after buying an additional 730,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

