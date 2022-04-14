Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $129.53 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.57 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

