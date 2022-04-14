CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.78

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 22233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

