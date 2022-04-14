Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 329,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

