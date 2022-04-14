Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Travelzoo worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 109.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

