Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.