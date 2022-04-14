Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.