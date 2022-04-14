PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Lowered to $103.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

