Barclays Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.