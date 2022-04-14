DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

PING stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

