Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Toro by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

