Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $69.13 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $70.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

