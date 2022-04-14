Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.42

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.42 and last traded at $224.43, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.89.

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

