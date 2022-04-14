Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Hold

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $127.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. It expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. The company will gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers prefer cans over other packaging formats. Crown Holdings continues to implement several projects, which include both the construction of new plants and addition of production lines to existing facilities to meet this demand. Markets such as North America, Europe and Mexico are experiencing higher volumes and market expansion. However, supply chain headwinds, higher freight and raw material costs might impact the company's margin. Crown Holdings' earnings estimates for the first-quarter 2022 and current year have thus undergone downward revisions lately.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,132,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

