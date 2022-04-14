Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 90,550 MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 90,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 1,561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 695,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 653,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,368,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 299,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 287,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of MPLN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.25 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 9.13%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

