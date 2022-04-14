Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.77.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

