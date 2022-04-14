Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.40

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 63777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

