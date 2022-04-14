Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.62 on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.