Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
