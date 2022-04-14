Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

