Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $575.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.24. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $356.67 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.