Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $4,089,606.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Target stock opened at $233.82 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

