Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $4,089,606.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Target stock opened at $233.82 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
