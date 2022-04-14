Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

