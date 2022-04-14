Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 182.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.