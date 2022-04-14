Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 482.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $411.57.

YARIY stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

