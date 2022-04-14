Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lazard stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

