Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $26.00 on Monday. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

