Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $540.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

