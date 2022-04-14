Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Webster Financial have underperformed the industry in the past month. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other. Webster Financial’s acquisition of Bend Financial will increase the scale of its HSA Bank. Rising fee income is expected to propel top-line growth. Impressive loans and deposits growth supports its balance-sheet strength. Efforts to boost revenues and control costs are likely to drive operational efficiency. Further, the company’s capital-deployment activities are expected to boost shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to the low interest rate environment ails. Unsound liquidity position makes Webster Financial vulnerable to default interest and debt repayments. Also, concentration of loan portfolio can be risky.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

