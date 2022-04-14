Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $30.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.86.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

