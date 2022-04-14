Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

