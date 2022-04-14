Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

DCI opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Donaldson by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 198.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

