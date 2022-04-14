Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.64. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 79.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.