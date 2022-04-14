Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Hold

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

